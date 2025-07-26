Bomb Hoaxes Hit 69 Flights In 2025, 728 In 2024: Govt

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Airlines received 69 hoax bomb threats this year till July 20, the government said on Thursday.

As per data from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), a total of 881 hoax bomb threats have been received by airlines from 2022 to July 20, 2025.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said BCAS has mandated robust protocols for handling such threats in coordination with law enforcement agencies, central security agencies, CISF and stakeholders, leading to minimal impact on flight operations.

A total of 69 hoax bomb threats have been received by airlines this year till July 20, and the count was at 728 in 2024.

There were 71 and 13 hoax bomb threats in 2023 and 2022, respectively, according to the data shared as part of the written reply.

Read Also Bomb Threats At Over 45 Delhi Schools, 3 Colleges Spark Panic Air India Delhi-Birmingham Flight Diverted To Riyadh Following Bomb Threat

The minister said,“94 hoax bomb threats were received by airline operators in Karnataka from 2021 till 20th July, 2025. No arrests have been made for making hoax bomb threats to airlines in Karnataka.” He was responding to a query from a Lok Sabha member asking about the number of bomb threats reported at airports in Karnataka during the last five years and the number of individuals arrested in connection with the same, along with the legal actions taken against them.