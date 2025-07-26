₹1.44 Lakh/Day Spent To Escort Er Rashid To Parliament
The court issued notice to the SSP of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over the imposition of exorbitant travel expenses on the elected MP for attending the complete ongoing session of Parliament.
Engineer Rashid has challenged a trial court order asking him to bear travel expenses of Rs 1.44 lakh per day for attending Parliament in custody from July 24 to August 4.
A bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Shalinder Kaur issued notice to the NIA on the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on July 29.
The court is also scheduled to hear on July 29 Rashid's regular bail plea in the case.Read Also Jailed Baramulla MP Allowed To Attend Parliament Court Defers Er Rashid's Plea To Attend Parliament
Reacting to the development, AIP Chief Spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said,“We welcome the Hon'ble Delhi High Court's decision to issue notice to the SSP NIA on this grave concern. Engineer Rashid is not just an accused-he is an elected Member of Parliament. Imposing such unaffordable expenses on him is discriminatory and deeply undemocratic.”
He added,“Arguments in the matter will now be heard on July 29, which is also the date fixed for hearing Er Rashid Sb's regular bail application. The AIP remains committed to exhausting every democratic and legal avenue to ensure justice, dignity and full representation for the people of Baramulla.”
Inamun Nabi further noted,“The question is simple-can a duly elected MP be financially handicapped from entering Parliament? The voice of the people of Baramulla must not be silenced. We hope the Hon'ble Court intervenes with fairness and constitutional clarity.”
The Baramulla MP has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the case.
During the brief hearing, Rashid's counsel submitted that the MP has already been saddled with Rs 17 lakh cost to represent the public at large in Parliament.
He said Rashid was previously allowed to attend Parliament and that he was losing every day as he was unable to attend the session due to the huge costs.
Rashid sought interim bail or custody parole with travel expenses to carry out his duty as a parliamentarian.
Custody parole entails a prisoner being escorted by armed police personnel to the place of visit.
On July 22, the trial court granted custody parole to Rashid to attend the Monsoon session from July 24 to August 4, subject to payment of travel expenses.
Rashid, who defeated Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is facing allegations that he funded separatists and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the NIA's FIR, Rashid's name cropped up during the interrogation of businessman and co-accused Zahoor Watali.
After being charge-sheeted in October 2019, a special NIA court framed charges against Rashid and others in March 2022 under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging war against the government), and 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code and for offences relating to terrorist acts and terror funding under the UAPA.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment