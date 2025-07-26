₹1.44 Lakh/Day Spent To Escort Er Rashid To Parliament

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In the legal battle surrounding incarcerated Member Parliament from Baramulla and President of Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) Engineer Rashid, the Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a plea by jailed Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid seeking interim bail to attend the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

The court issued notice to the SSP of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over the imposition of exorbitant travel expenses on the elected MP for attending the complete ongoing session of Parliament.

Engineer Rashid has challenged a trial court order asking him to bear travel expenses of Rs 1.44 lakh per day for attending Parliament in custody from July 24 to August 4.

A bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Shalinder Kaur issued notice to the NIA on the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on July 29.

The court is also scheduled to hear on July 29 Rashid's regular bail plea in the case.

Reacting to the development, AIP Chief Spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said,“We welcome the Hon'ble Delhi High Court's decision to issue notice to the SSP NIA on this grave concern. Engineer Rashid is not just an accused-he is an elected Member of Parliament. Imposing such unaffordable expenses on him is discriminatory and deeply undemocratic.”

He added,“Arguments in the matter will now be heard on July 29, which is also the date fixed for hearing Er Rashid Sb's regular bail application. The AIP remains committed to exhausting every democratic and legal avenue to ensure justice, dignity and full representation for the people of Baramulla.”

Inamun Nabi further noted,“The question is simple-can a duly elected MP be financially handicapped from entering Parliament? The voice of the people of Baramulla must not be silenced. We hope the Hon'ble Court intervenes with fairness and constitutional clarity.”

The Baramulla MP has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the case.

During the brief hearing, Rashid's counsel submitted that the MP has already been saddled with Rs 17 lakh cost to represent the public at large in Parliament.

He said Rashid was previously allowed to attend Parliament and that he was losing every day as he was unable to attend the session due to the huge costs.

Rashid sought interim bail or custody parole with travel expenses to carry out his duty as a parliamentarian.

Custody parole entails a prisoner being escorted by armed police personnel to the place of visit.

On July 22, the trial court granted custody parole to Rashid to attend the Monsoon session from July 24 to August 4, subject to payment of travel expenses.

Rashid, who defeated Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is facing allegations that he funded separatists and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the NIA's FIR, Rashid's name cropped up during the interrogation of businessman and co-accused Zahoor Watali.

After being charge-sheeted in October 2019, a special NIA court framed charges against Rashid and others in March 2022 under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging war against the government), and 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code and for offences relating to terrorist acts and terror funding under the UAPA.