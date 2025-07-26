Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Govt Directs Doctors, Paramedics To Wear Aprons & Nameplates On Duty

2025-07-26 05:52:48
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir government has directed all doctors and paramedical staff in government healthcare institutions to strictly adhere to the norms regarding the wearing of white aprons and nameplates during duty hours.

The directive comes after it was observed that a significant number of medical professionals-including those engaged under the National Health Mission (NHM) and Ayush-do not wear aprons or display their identity properly, leading to confusion among patients and attendants.

“It has been observed that doctors and paramedical staff in various government healthcare institutions are not strictly adhering to the prescribed norms regarding the wearing of aprons and displaying of nameplates during duty hours. Such non-compliance is causing inconvenience to patients in identifying healthcare personnel,” reads the circular.

It reads that all doctors, including those engaged under NHM and Ayush, as well as all paramedical staff working in government healthcare institutions across the Union Territory are hereby directed to wear proper white aprons during their working hours and wear legible name plates displaying their full name and designation at all times while on duty.

All heads of institutions, medical superintendents, and chief medical officers have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the instructions in their respective institution,” it reads.

