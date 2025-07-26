Seminar Addresses Islam And Cultural Dialogue
According to material released by FAMBRS, the seminar's goal is to promote interreligious and intercultural dialogue, broaden understanding of Islamic values, and highlight experiences of peaceful and collaborative coexistence between Muslims and non-Muslims in the Americas.
The World Council of Muslim Communities , which is organizing the seminar with FAMBRAS, is an international organization based in the UAE that works to promote Islam as a religion of peace, civilization, and coexistence, strengthening Muslim communities in minority contexts. The International Halal Academy, an institute for training in the halal sector, supports the initiative.
Live and free, the seminar will take place on August 6, 12, and 19, always from 9:00 to 10:30 AM, with a certificate awarded to participants at the end of the event. Registration is open.
Quick facts:
1st International Seminar“Islamic Dialogues Between Cultures: Brazil, Latin America, and the Arab World”
Date: August 6, 12, and 19
Time: 9:00 to 10:30 AM
Languages: Portuguese, Arabic, Spanish, and English
Format: Free, online, live, with certificate upon completion
Registration: here
