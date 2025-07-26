403
Adyton, Banyan, Energy Fuels At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Adyton Resources Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 48.5 cents Thursday. Adyton has amended its letter agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. and PowerOne Capital Markets Limited to increase the size of its previously announced best-efforts private placement of units of the company.
Banyan Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 34.75 cents Thursday. Banyan has entered into a definitive agreement with PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., the court appointed receiver and manager of all of the assets, undertakings and properties of Victoria Gold Corp., to accelerate Banyan's options to acquire the remaining interests in the McQuesten and Aurex properties from Victoria, together which comprise the core of the AurMac Project
Energy Fuels Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.39 Thursday. Energy Fuels will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 7, at 9:00 AM Mountain Time to discuss its financial results for Q2-2025.
EMX Royalty Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $4.20 Thursday. EMX congratulates Talga Group Ltd on its progress in advancing the Vittangi graphite project in northern Sweden. EMX controls a 2% NSR royalty on all mineral production from the Vittangi project, which recently concluded an appeals review process for the issuance of an Exploitation Concession, a key step in the mine permitting process in Sweden.
Freegold Ventures Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.44 Thursday. Freegold announced an updated mineral resource estimate for its Golden Summit Project, located near Fairbanks, Alaska. In line with the results from its 2023 drill program, the 2024 program has significantly increased the number of ounces and improved Indicated grades, all while maintaining finding costs below US$4 per ounce. This new estimate incorporates data from drilling conducted in 2024 and includes metallurgical recoveries from its extensive metallurgical program.
St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of 41 cents Thursday. St. Augustine announces that Nicolaos Paraskevas and Andrew J. Russell have joined the board of directors and the appointment of Love "Lolot" D. Manigsaca as Chief Finance Officer of the Company.
Aventis Energy Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 60 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
ADYA Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 29.5 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Altius Minerals Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $28.88 Thursday. No news stories today.
Arras Minerals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.05 Thursday. No news stories today.
Canadian Banc Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.60 Thursday. No news stories today.
Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $225.60 Thursday. No news stories today.
CriticalOneEnergy (C)hit a new 52-week high of 74 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $4.68 Thursday. No news stories today.
Domestic Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 33 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
District Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.07 Thursday. No news stories today.
Dexterra Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.68 Thursday. No news stories today.
Elysee Development Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Electrovaya Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.37 Thursday. No news stories today.
IntellisTech (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.12 Thursday. No news stories today.
Midland Exploration Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 37.5 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Moon River Moly Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 71 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Minco Silver Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 31.5 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
MTL Cannabis Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 49 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
National Bank of Canada (T) hit a new 52-week high of $144.55 Thursday. No news stories today.
NGEx Minerals Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $19.37 Thursday. No news stories today.
Omai Gold Mines Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 75.5 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Plaza Retail REIT Units PLZ) hit a new 52-week high of $4.05 Thursday. No news stories today.
Regulus Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.49 Thursday. No news stories today.
