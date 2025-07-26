Jewish Tourists Insulted And Spat At In Davos
Two couples and a young man have reported these cases independently of each other, SIG General Secretary Jonathan Kreutner told news agency Keystone-SDA on Wednesday, confirming reports in several media. They reported attacks in a shop, by a lake and on a bus. The SIG considers these descriptions to be credible.
According to Kreutner,“the assailant is probably the same person in all three cases”. The middle-aged man spoke English and Arabic and referred to the war in Palestine.
The Graubünden cantonal police have confirmed that they have received a report on these incidents. An investigation has been opened. The police have made no further statement.More More Tensions between Jewish guests and Swiss locals in Davos: an explainer
According to Kreutner, one person has lodged a complaint.“We recommend that everyone involved does so.” This is the only way for the police to verify the facts.
Davos is a popular holiday resort for people of the Jewish faith. Anti-Semitic incidents occur sporadically. Last August, two asylum seekers beat up a 19-year-old Jewish man.
