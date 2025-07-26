Jewish Tourists Insulted And Spat At In Davos

Français fr Un homme aurait craché sur des personnes de religion juive à Davos Original Read more: Un homme aurait craché sur des personnes de religion juive à Davo

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A man allegedly repeatedly threatened, insulted, pushed and spat at Jewish holidaymakers in Davos on Tuesday evening. The incidents were reported to the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIG) by the victims. This content was published on July 24, 2025 - 11:58 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Two couples and a young man have reported these cases independently of each other, SIG General Secretary Jonathan Kreutner told news agency Keystone-SDA on Wednesday, confirming reports in several media. They reported attacks in a shop, by a lake and on a bus. The SIG considers these descriptions to be credible.

According to Kreutner,“the assailant is probably the same person in all three cases”. The middle-aged man spoke English and Arabic and referred to the war in Palestine.

The Graubünden cantonal police have confirmed that they have received a report on these incidents. An investigation has been opened. The police have made no further statement.

According to Kreutner, one person has lodged a complaint.“We recommend that everyone involved does so.” This is the only way for the police to verify the facts.

Davos is a popular holiday resort for people of the Jewish faith. Anti-Semitic incidents occur sporadically. Last August, two asylum seekers beat up a 19-year-old Jewish man.

