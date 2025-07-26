Catfish Thriving In Switzerland Due To Climate Change

Français fr Le réchauffement de l'eau favorise la croissance des silures Original Read more: Le réchauffement de l'eau favorise la croissance des silure

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Over the last 20 years, the number of catfish caught in Switzerland has increased massively. Warmer watercourses encourage these predators to reproduce. And they are getting bigger. This content was published on July 24, 2025 - 13:57 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

An amateur fisherman recently pulled a 2.2-metre-long catfish weighing 86.5 kilos from the Old Rhine near Diepoldsau in the eastern canton of St Gallen, reported the Der Rheintaler newspaper.

Catfish over two metres long are regularly caught, particularly in Lake Constance, according to David Frei of the deputy head of the fisheries department in the canton of St. Gallen.

More and more catfish hooked

Anglers have been catching more and more catfish in Swiss waters over the last 20 years. The most recent figures from the Federal Office for the Environment date from 2023. At that time, 7,622 catfish were recorded in the fishing statistics, compared with just 506 in 2003.

This sharp increase is thought to be linked to the increasingly high water temperatures caused by global warming, explains Frei. This favours both the spread and the growth of catfish.

