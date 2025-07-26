Catfish Thriving In Switzerland Due To Climate Change
An amateur fisherman recently pulled a 2.2-metre-long catfish weighing 86.5 kilos from the Old Rhine near Diepoldsau in the eastern canton of St Gallen, reported the Der Rheintaler newspaper.
Catfish over two metres long are regularly caught, particularly in Lake Constance, according to David Frei of the deputy head of the fisheries department in the canton of St. Gallen.More and more catfish hooked
Anglers have been catching more and more catfish in Swiss waters over the last 20 years. The most recent figures from the Federal Office for the Environment date from 2023. At that time, 7,622 catfish were recorded in the fishing statistics, compared with just 506 in 2003.
This sharp increase is thought to be linked to the increasingly high water temperatures caused by global warming, explains Frei. This favours both the spread and the growth of catfish.More More Fish species are disappearing as Swiss lakes warm up
As temperatures climb in Switzerland, Swiss lakes, fish species and their natural habitat are also suffering.
