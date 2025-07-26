August 1: The Swiss President's Annual Address To The Diaspora



MENAFN - Swissinfo) In her message to the Swiss Abroad, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter underlines the strong growth of the Swiss community abroad. This content was published on July 25, 2025 - 09:00 3 minutes

Switzerland has more and more people who see and experience changes that we cannot yet perceive in Switzerland, but which will sooner or later also have repercussions here at home, Keller-Sutter says in her video message to the 820,000 Swiss Abroad to mark Swiss National Day on August 1.

Here is the full text of the speech:

Dear Swiss Abroad,

Your number has now grown to more than 820,000 people, twice as many as in the 1980s. For Switzerland, this means that we have more bridge builders in the world, more unofficial ambassadors for our country. And more people who see and feel developments on the ground that we in Switzerland may not yet be aware of, or not to the same extent, but which will sooner or later also have an impact here in Switzerland.

We are living in times of upheaval. Power politics and protectionism are becoming more important than a multilateral order with the freest possible trade. Democratic institutions and fundamental freedoms are being called into question in several regions of the world. These worrying trends are causing uncertainty, including in Switzerland. As a geographically small country with an internationally networked economy, Switzerland is strongly affected by these developments. Our country is in favour of a multilateral order, peace and security, open markets and democracy. But it can influence the course of global affairs only to a very limited extent.

Nevertheless, I am confident that Switzerland will come through these turbulent times well by building on its strengths and focusing on what it can influence and control itself. It combines democratic and liberal traditions with innovation and openness. It is on this basis that the Federal Council is holding talks with our most important trading partners and all states. A country that retains its internal guiding principles can also become involved at international level and stand up for global interests in a spirit of solidarity.

Dear fellow citizens, many crises hit harder elsewhere than in Switzerland. You may be confronted with them in your country of residence. From the government's point of view, it is important that you stay in contact with the Swiss representations – all the more so as the Swiss community abroad is spread across the globe and is constantly growing.

We all feel that we belong to different communities. Perhaps this year you have already celebrated the country in which you live. Or your region, your town or your village. And on August 1, we celebrate Switzerland all over the world. I wish you – also on behalf of the Federal Council – safety and well-being and a happy National Day!

