Swiss Smes Struggling To Find Employees
These are the findings of a periodic study carried out by insurer Axa in cooperation with research institute Sotomo.
Labour shortages remain by far the biggest challenge for SMEs: 44% of the companies surveyed – 300 in German-speaking Switzerland and French-speaking Switzerland between March 3 and 10 – always or almost always had difficulty filling vacancies, and a further 40% struggled at least to some extent. Only 16% had no problem finding the required staff.
These difficulties are exacerbated by employee absenteeism, a problem that has clearly worsened over the past four years: for about a quarter of the companies surveyed, this issue is now a major challenge.“Despite the weakening economy, labour shortages therefore remain a structural problem for SMEs,” Michael Hermann, head of Sotomo, was quoted as saying in a statement.
Adding to the difficulty is the fact that SMEs are competing for talent not only among themselves, but also with large companies (seen by 67% as strong or moderate competition) and state institutions. While most SMEs see themselves as more attractive than large corporations and the state with regard to values such as team spirit, appreciation and a family work environment, they also feel distinctly disadvantaged with regard to determining factors such as salary, pension or career opportunities.
For the first time in three years, Swiss workers can buy more consumer goods with their pay increases.
