Cyberattacks On Swiss Companies Increase By 9%

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss companies are increasingly being targeted by cyber criminals. In the second quarter of 2025, a company was targeted an average of 1,097 times a week. This content was published on July 25, 2025 - 15:11 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Attacks increased by 9% compared to the same quarter last year, according to a study published on Friday by security researchers from Check Point Research (CPR). However, this puts Switzerland below the European average. In Europe, cyber security incidents have risen by 22%, making it the region with the strongest increase worldwide.

The risk in Switzerland has also increased accordingly. However, in terms of absolute figures, Swiss companies were attacked significantly less frequently than those in countries outside of Europe. In Africa and Latin America, each individual organisation was attacked an average of 3,365 and 2,803 times per week respectively in the second quarter.

Companies in the education sector are by far the most affected by attacks. They are confronted with more than twice as many attacks as the global average (4,388).

