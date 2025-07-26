UAE Banks' Investments Surge To AED 774 Billion

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The value of investments held by banks operating in the UAE reached AED 774.3 billion by April 2025, marking a significant 16.2% increase compared to the same period the previous year. The rise in investment activity also represents a 1.4% growth from March 2025, highlighting the ongoing strength of the banking sector in the region.

As per the banking data provided by the Central Bank of the UAE, the increase in investments was driven largely by a surge in debt securities. These securities alone grew to AED 352.4 billion by the close of April, contributing substantially to the overall rise in the investment portfolio. Furthermore, banks also held AED 345.8 billion in securities designated to be held until maturity.

Banks operating within the UAE also continued to diversify their portfolios. Investments in stocks amounted to AED 19.3 billion, while allocations in other investment instruments reached AED 56.8 billion. This diversification is indicative of banks' efforts to balance risk while taking advantage of growth opportunities in the wider financial landscape.

