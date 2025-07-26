Du's Q2 2025 Results Reflect Strong Financial Growth

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC, known as du, has reported significant financial growth for the second quarter of 2025, continuing a trend of robust performance established in the previous quarter. The company recorded an 8.6% year-over-year increase in revenues, signalling strong performance across its various business segments. This growth highlights du's solid market position and operational efficiency in a highly competitive telecommunications sector.

The company's EBITDA saw a remarkable increase of 16.4%, pushing the EBITDA margin to 46.8%. This represents a 3.1 percentage-point improvement compared to the same period last year. The jump in EBITDA underscores du's strategic focus on value-driven products, alongside its rigorous cost management initiatives that have bolstered operational performance.

Net profit surged by 25.1%, further solidifying the company's financial health. This impressive profitability growth reflects not only the overall market demand for telecommunications services but also du's ability to effectively optimise its cost base and capitalise on emerging opportunities in the sector. The telecommunications market has been undergoing substantial transformations due to increased competition, evolving consumer demands, and the accelerated adoption of digital technologies. du's ability to navigate these challenges and deliver on its growth targets positions it as a strong player in the industry.

To mark these positive results, du's Board of Directors has approved an interim cash dividend of AED 0.24 per share, marking a 20% year-on-year increase. This dividend distribution illustrates the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value while continuing to reinvest in growth initiatives across its network infrastructure, customer services, and digital transformation efforts.

As a leading telecom operator, du has made significant strides in driving digital innovation within its portfolio. The company has continued to focus on delivering advanced mobile and broadband services to both consumers and businesses. The shift towards value-added services and innovative pricing models has helped strengthen du's competitive edge, particularly in a market where pricing pressure is intensifying.

The company's continued investment in network infrastructure, including its 5G rollout, has played a key role in its financial success. As the UAE continues to embrace smart city initiatives and advanced connectivity solutions, du is positioning itself as a pivotal player in the country's digital future. The demand for high-speed internet, digital content services, and business solutions is expected to keep growing, with du capitalising on this trend to expand its market share.

