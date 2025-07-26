Nexcel Commences 2025 Summer Work Program At Lac Ducharme REE Project
This program builds on promising results from previous work and targets zones identified through a combination of a 50.2-line-km ground magnetic survey, a 2022 radiometric survey, and prospecting in 2021 and 2024. Priority targets include the Lucia and 13-TC showings, as well as the recently defined EFU Showing. The Company aims to generate sufficient geological and assay data to define drill-ready targets for a more advanced program in 2026.
About Nexcel Metals Corp
Nexcel Metals Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on the Lac Ducharme Property located in the Province of Québec.
Qualified Person
Francis Newton, P.Geo, the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Nexcel expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Nexcel based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Nexcel's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nexcel does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
