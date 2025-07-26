Early Warning Press Release In Accordance With National Instrument 62-103
Prior to giving effect to the foregoing acquisition of Convertible Debentures, the Acquiror owned and/or had control over an aggregate of 11,875,566 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.29% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on an undiluted basis. Following completion of the acquisition of the Convertible Debentures, the Acquiror owns or has control or direction over, directly or indirectly, 11,875,566 Common Shares, 533,333 warrants, and 450,000 stock options, representing approximately 12.29% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on an undiluted basis and approximately 13.71% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on a partially diluted basis.
The Acquiror may acquire additional securities or dispose of securities of the Issuer in the future either on the open market, privately or otherwise depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans, other available investment business opportunities and/or other relevant factors.
For further information or to receive a copy of the early warning report filed by the Acquiror with securities regulatory authorities in Canada in connection with this press release, please contact Leah Hodges at (604) 377-0403 or refer to the Issuer's SEDAR+ profile at .
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Cathay Visions Enterprises Ltd.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment