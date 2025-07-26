PM Trainer Chris Croft Shares Expert Project Planning Fixes On Designrush Podcast
In the recent episode , Croft explains why most teams don't need new software or certifications. They need clarity, shared timelines, and stakeholder buy-in.
"Never do nothing and hope," says Croft, referring to his "jokey" motto for project recovery.
"Get the team in a room, put the tasks on sticky notes, estimate how long things take - and then draw it to scale."
Tune in to learn:
- Why replanning from the current moment builds clarity and momentum How visual timelines create shared ownership and accountability Why Gantt charts still matter - even in 2025 How to use AI as a planning assistant (not a replacement) Why confidence, not just tools, is key to delivering results
Croft emphasizes the importance of visual, collaborative planning:
"When you plan with people, they own the plan. And when people own the plan, they deliver it."
On the role of AI in project planning, Croft shares:
"AI is like an intern. It's like an assistant who never gets tired. And every time you say, 'Give me another list of 10,' it just goes, 'Okay.'"
For Croft, project management isn't just about timelines, it's about rebuilding trust, boosting team confidence, and leading with clarity.
About Chris Croft
Chris Croft is a UK-based management speaker, author, and one of the most-watched instructors on LinkedIn Learning. With over two decades of experience, he has trained thousands in project management, time management, negotiation, and leadership. He is the author of The Quick Start Guide to Project Management and co-creator of the World Happiness Project.
About DesignRush
DesignRush is a media platform and a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
