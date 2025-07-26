Nations Royalty Grants Incentive Stock Options

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2025) -("" or the "") announces that it has granted stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 1,015,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.58 per share, being the volume-weighted average price of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("") for the 5-day period ending July 24, 2025.

The options are exercisable for a period of five (5) years and will vest as follows: one-third (1/3) on the date of grant, one-third (1/3) after 12 months, and the remaining one-third (1/3) after 24 months from the date of grant.

The grant of options is subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the approval of the TSXV.

"Our team continues to advance discussions on cash-flowing, Indigenous-owned precious metal royalties in Canada, as well as advise First Nations and Indigenous groups on their structuring of royalties on new and existing mines. This stock option grant reflects our Indigenous management team's efforts to date," said Derrick Pattenden, Chief Investment Offer for Nations Royalty Corp.

About Nations Royalty Corp.

The Company's vision is to unite First Nations and Indigenous groups across Canada, welcoming external investors to join the Company as shareholders. Together, they will combine royalties, income and commodity streams and annual benefit payment entitlements from resource projects, tapping into the growth, diversification and value potential typical of publicly traded royalty companies. As a leader in the spirit of economic reconciliation, Nations Royalty's mission includes capacity building of Indigenous People in public companies and capital markets.

Nations Royalty's foundation begins with five annual benefit payment entitlements in place in respect of the following properties in Canada:

The high-grade Brucejack gold mine operated by Pretium Resources Inc., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, a large underground gold mine;

The KSM Copper-Gold-Silver-Molybdenum deposit , currently in development by Seabridge Gold Inc.;

The Premier Gold Project , currently being commissioned by Ascot Resources Ltd. with first gold poured in April, 2024;

The Red Mountain Gold Deposit , owned by Ascot Resources Ltd.; and

The Kitsault Molybdenum Deposit , a large, fully permitted brownfield site owned and being actively advanced by New Moly LLC, majority-owned by Resource Capital Fund VI L.P.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Nations Royalty Corp.

"Robert McLeod"

Robert McLeod, Chief Executive Officer

(604) 617-0616

For more information, please contact :

Derrick Pattenden, Chief Investment Officer

(604) 609-6126

Kody Penner, VP Corporate Development

(604) 356-4995

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words, or variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this news release include information relating to Josh's ability to help Nations Royalty partner with Indigenous groups across Canada. Such forward-looking information is based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release.

By their nature, forward-looking statement involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual result, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern, risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's operations, the potential inability of the Company to implement its business plan going forward. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company and are based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions regarding Josh's ability to help Nations Royalty partner with Indigenous groups across Canada that no significant events will occur outside the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







