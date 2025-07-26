The World Of Mining Comes To London: Introducing London Mining Week
From deal-making in Mayfair and panel debates in Islington to networking receptions in the Square Mile, the week mirrors the momentum of an industry critical to the global economy - and to securing the minerals that power our future.
With its unrivalled concentration of financial institutions, legal expertise, and international mining leadership, London is the ideal platform for strategic dialogue and cross-border collaboration. Decision-makers worldwide will converge on the city for high-level meetings, capital-markets access, and global visibility. Whether the agenda is investment, policy, or ESG, London continues to set the pace.
Anchoring the week is Resourcing Tomorrow (2-4 December), which attracts 2,000+ senior decision-makers from every corner of the mining value chain. Its international pull is the catalyst for London Mining Week's expanding programme.
Nick Rastall , Event Director, Resourcing Tomorrow:
"London Mining Week brings real focus to the global mining calendar-one week, one city, the full value chain represented. It's an exceptional moment for senior leaders to engage, connect, and move the industry forward."
Programme Highlights:
- Resourcing Tomorrow Government Roundtable (Invite Only) | 1 December Resourcing Tomorrow | 2-4 December International Metals Symposium - The Northern Miner | 30 November - 1 December Critical Minerals Association (UK) 5th Annual Conference | 1 December MINEX Eurasia | 1 December The Oxford Mining Club - Winter Drinks | 1 December Women in Mining Drinks at Resourcing Tomorrow | 3rd December Mining4Beer | Date TBC
London Mining Week will bring together the full mining ecosystem - from governments and investors to majors and next-gen talent - for a high-impact week of insight, capital flow, and collaboration across the city.
About Beacon Events
For over 20 years, Beacon Events has delivered world-class conferences that fuel industry growth and intelligence-sharing. Our platforms connect senior executives, business leaders, and government officials for exclusive learning and high-value networking.
Flagship events include IMARC (Sydney) , Resourcing Tomorrow (London) , the Saudi International Iron & Steel Conference (Riyadh) , and our strategic partnership with the Future Minerals Forum (Riyadh) .
