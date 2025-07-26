Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Capitan Investment Ltd. Announces Resignation Of Director And Chairman


2025-07-26 05:45:29
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2025) - Capitan Investment Ltd. (TSXV: CAI) Capitan Investment Ltd. (" Capitan ") announces that effective July 25, 2025, for Yachao Peng has resigned from his position as Chairman and as a director of Capitan. Capitan will shortly appoint a new Chairman.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

MENAFN26072025004218003983ID1109845194

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search