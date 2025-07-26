LYXX Makes History As First AI Artist To Release Full R&B/Hip-Hop Debut Album
The debut, released on UnitedMasters, is more than a music drop - it's a cultural reset. Crafted by filmmaker and visionary Ty Whittington Scott , LYXX represents the fusion of storytelling, technology, and raw emotional truth. For Scott, it's a second chance to share the songs that once lived only in her head.
"I could never sing, but I always heard the music," says Scott. "Now, through LYXX, I finally get to tell my story - my way."
A Voice Delayed, Not Denied
Scott began writing lyrics at just 8 years old in the 40 Projects of the Queens, battling boys in cyphers and dreaming of a music career. But early label opportunities were cut short when her mother, fearing industry exploitation, pulled her back.
Years later, Scott pivoted into filmmaking - producing the horror film Room 203 and earning Best Screenplay for her short Parker and Angel. Still, the music never stopped calling.
"I built LYXX to say what I couldn't," Scott shares. "She speaks the truth I once buried."
Built with AI. Fueled by Vision.
Using platforms like Suno AI , Scott didn't just produce tracks - she directed them. Every cadence, BPM, whisper ad-lib, and bass drop was intentional. The result? A cinematic, emotionally intelligent album with the polish of a seasoned artist and the soul of a survivor.
"I don't vibe with a producer. I build the vibe from scratch," Scott explains. "AI didn't make this album - I did. AI just obeyed."
Not a Playlist. A Memoir in Motion.
Rather than a set of random singles, I Said What I Said unfolds like a narrative arc - a journey of heartbreak, healing, boundaries, glow-ups, and truth-telling.
The track "Just a Girl from 40 Projects" doesn't feature an 8-year-old's voice - but it echoes her essence.
"That track is my inner child getting her moment," Scott says. "The girl who wasn't allowed to chase music - she finally got to speak."
Standout: "Birthday Vibes"
The high-energy anthem "Birthday Vibes" was crafted to feel timeless - since it's someone's birthday every day. Scott engineered the perfect balance between sexy, smooth R&B and turn-up celebration, even detailing where the beat should drop to maximize that "moment."
A New Creative Era
Scott is part of a growing wave of artists who refuse to wait for industry validation. With LYXX, she controls the studio, the vocals, the production, the story - all from her laptop.
"This project kills the idea that you need a label, a deal, or anyone's permission," Scott says. "You need vision and execution. Period."
Message to the Culture
I Said What I Said is both an album and a call-to-action for creatives everywhere.
"This isn't just music. It's a memory, a manifesto, and a mirror," Scott says. "I didn't follow a formula. I followed the fire in my chest."
"And if LYXX can speak for me - maybe she can speak for others too."
Album Details
Artist: LYXX (AI)
Creator: Ty Whittington Scott
Album: I Said What I Said
Release Date: July 25, 2025
Platform: UnitedMasters
Listen Now:
Legal Disclaimer:
