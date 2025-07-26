Rumble Resources Completes $525,000 Financing And Wilmac Copper-Goal Project Share Issuance

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2025) -(the "" or ""), is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 11, 2025, the Company has completed its non-brokered private placement of 7,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.075 per Unit for proceeds of $525,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one two-year transferable share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share for $0.10. Of the Units, 4,700,000 were sold under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption contained in Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106. The common shares comprising the Units offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. However, the warrants comprising the Units, and shares issuable upon the exercise of the warrants, are subject to a 60-day contractual hold period. The remaining 2,300,000 Units sold are restricted from trading until November 26, 2025. The Company will use proceeds from the private placement for funding the acquisition and exploration on the Wilmac Project, submitting an application to have its shares quoted in the United States on OTC Markets, and for general working capital.

The Company further announces that it has issued 1,000,000 units pursuant its option agreement relating to the Wilmac Copper-Gold Project (the "Property") with each unit consisting of one common share and one two-year transferable share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company for $0.10. These units are restricted from trading until November 26, 2025.

Rumble has the option to acquire a 70% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty in the Wilmac Copper-Gold Project (the "Property"), which is located in south-central British Columbia, approximately 10 kilometres west of the currently producing Copper Mountain Mine.

Disclaimer

Readers are cautioned that the discussion about adjacent or similar properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Wilmac property. The Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such adjacent properties.

About Rumble Resources:

Rumble Resources Inc. (CSE: RB) is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource projects.

The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in the Woolford Creek claims, located approximately 15 kilometres north of Squilax, British Columbia on the northeast shore of Little Shuswap Lake and is comprised of seven mining claims in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia covering approximately 3,620.07 hectares.

ON BEHALF OF RUMBLE RESOURCES INC.