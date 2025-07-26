Rumble Resources Completes $525,000 Financing And Wilmac Copper-Goal Project Share Issuance
The Company further announces that it has issued 1,000,000 units pursuant its option agreement relating to the Wilmac Copper-Gold Project (the "Property") with each unit consisting of one common share and one two-year transferable share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company for $0.10. These units are restricted from trading until November 26, 2025.
Rumble has the option to acquire a 70% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty in the Wilmac Copper-Gold Project (the "Property"), which is located in south-central British Columbia, approximately 10 kilometres west of the currently producing Copper Mountain Mine.
Readers are cautioned that the discussion about adjacent or similar properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Wilmac property. The Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such adjacent properties.
Rumble Resources Inc. (CSE: RB) is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource projects.
The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in the Woolford Creek claims, located approximately 15 kilometres north of Squilax, British Columbia on the northeast shore of Little Shuswap Lake and is comprised of seven mining claims in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia covering approximately 3,620.07 hectares.
