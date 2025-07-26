Sylla Gold Announces Approval Of Loans
All Common Shares issued in connection with the Notes are subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.
The issuance of the Common Shares constitutes a related party transaction within the meaning of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 ") as certain Lenders are directors and/or officers of the Company. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of Note does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company in accordance with MI 61-101.
