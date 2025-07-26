Numinus Wellness Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results
|For the quarter ended:
| August 31, 2024
(Q4 2024)
| May 31, 2024
(Q3 2024)
|% change
|Total Revenue
|$
|1,155,936
|$
|992,912
|16.4%
|Cost of revenue
|863,313
|1,038,887
|-16.9%
|Gross Profit (Loss)
|$
|292,623
|($45,975
|)
|-n/a
|Gross profit margin (loss)
|25.3%
|(4.6%)
|290 bps
|Operating expenses and other items
|931,198
|2,905,123
|-16.9%
|Loss and comprehensive loss
|($3,118,284
|)
|($5,766,084
|)
|n/a
Numinus' unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended August 31, 2024, and related management's discussion and analysis are available on Numinus' Investor Relations website at and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at . These documents were prepared in accordance with IFRS.
About Numinus
Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs regarding future performance are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes" or variations of these words, expressions or statements, that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, will occur or will be realized. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from the results, events or developments expected and expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, ability of Numinus to maintain or increase earnings; ability of Numinus to achieve or maintain profitability; results of changes to operations from a financial or business perspective; the effect of cost containment measures on Numinus business and financial position; changes to cash burn rate, expenses, corporate programs or priorities, or unanticipated costs affecting cash runway or the pathway to positive cashflow or profitability, the effect of any transaction or other activity undertaken by the company in connection with the strategic review; interest in, uptake of and the ability to commercialize the Numinus Training; receipt of and/or continued approval of the clinical trial application by Health Canada for experiential opportunities for practitioners training to offer MDMA-assisted therapy; availability of subjects and trainers for experiential opportunities in practitioners training, if approved; dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including the acquisition and renewal of federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licenses, and any inability to obtain all necessary government authorizations, licenses and permits to operate the Company's facilities; regulatory or policy changes such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including federal, state and provincial legalization, if any, due to fluctuations in public opinion, industry perception of integrative mental health, including the use of psychedelic-assisted therapy, delays or inefficiencies or any other reason; any other factor or development likely to hamper the growth of the market; the Company's need for additional financing and the effects of financial market conditions and other factors on the availability of capital; competition, including that of more established and better funded competitors; the need to build and maintain alliances and partnerships, including with research and development companies, customers and suppliers; the effect, if any, that the Consolidation may have on the liquidity and price of the Company's common shares and its ability to maintain its listing on the TSX and OTCQB; and other risk factors set forth in our annual information form dated November 29, 2023 and available on SEDAR+ at . These factors should be carefully considered, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Despite the Company's efforts to identify the main risk factors that could cause actual measures, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, other risk factors may cause measures, events or developments to materially differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new facts or any other reason, except as required by applicable laws.
