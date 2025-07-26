Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Malawi's Foreign Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Malawi's Foreign Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador


2025-07-26 05:45:06
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) LILONGWE, Malawi, July 26, 2025/APO Group/ --

HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Malawi Nancy Tembo, met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar (non-resident) to Malawi Fahad Rashid Al Muraikhi.

The meeting reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

MENAFN26072025002747001784ID1109845169

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search