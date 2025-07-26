Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Urgent: Five Killed, 13 Injured In Armed Attack On Justice Department Building In SE Iran

Urgent: Five Killed, 13 Injured In Armed Attack On Justice Department Building In SE Iran


2025-07-26 05:42:55
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Jul 26 (NNN-IRNA) – At least, five people were killed and 13 others Injured this morning, in an armed attack, on the building of the justice department, in Iran's south-eastern city of Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchestan province, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.– NNN-IRNA

MENAFN26072025000200011047ID1109845141

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search