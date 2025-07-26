Nigerian Poet Maryam Bukar Hassan Designated As UN Global Advocate For Peace

UNITED NATIONS, July 26 (NNN-XINHUA) - Maryam Bukar Hassan, a poet from Nigeria, was officially designated as the United Nations' Global Advocate for Peace, according to a statement by the Office of the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General.

As a renowned spoken word artist, poet and peace advocate, she uses the power of poetry and performance to champion gender equality, youth empowerment and inclusive peacebuilding, the statement said.

Her work has been showcased on prestigious platforms, including the UN SDG awards, TED Talks and the World Bank Youth Summit. She has collaborated with the United Nations on initiatives such as the“Peace Begins With Me” poetry video for the International Day of Peace and delivered a spoken word performance at last year's Summit of the Future.

Her dedication has earned her accolades such as the Sustainable Africa Award at COP28 and finalist recognition for the 2024 UN SDG Creativity Award, the statement said.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix highlighted the significance of her designation, saying that“the dedication of the Global Advocate's time and energy to this effort will greatly increase awareness of the peace and security priorities of the United Nations, particularly the vital role of women and youth in advancing inclusive and sustainable peace.” - NNN-XINHUA