Pres Petro Orders All Colombian Coal Exports To Israel Halted

BOGOTA, July 26 (NNN-MERCOPRESS) - Colombian President Gustavo Petro has ordered the National Navy to intercept and stop any ships carrying coal bound for Israel in response to what he considers to be a genocide in Gaza.

Coal exports to Israel had been banned by decree in August 2024, except for pre-existing contracts. However, some government officials apparently disregarded that order.

“Not a single ton of coal will be exported to Israel. That is my order as commander-in-chief of the Colombian Armed Forces, and I take responsibility for it,” Petro insisted as he ordered the Navy to enforce this measure.

Petro has been a vocal critic of Israel's actions in Gaza, having broken diplomatic relations with the country in 2024 and referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a“genocidal maniac.” Colombia also previously halted the purchase of Israeli weapons.

In Petro's view, 60% of the coal Israel uses for weapons manufacturing comes from Colombia.

The South American leftwing leader also said he planned to bring this matter up in diplomatic dialogue with Switzerland regarding Glencore, a Swiss multinational that owns Cerrejón, Latin America's largest open-pit coal mine.

Colombia's mining sector has faced five consecutive quarters of contraction, partly due to a global price crisis and the Petro administration's push for renewable energy.

Cerrejón, which has already announced a significant reduction in annual production, and Drummond are major coal companies operating in Colombia. Petro has called for an urgent meeting with coal unions and indigenous communities, such as the Wayúu, who are affected by coal mining.

In other initiatives, Petro also ordered the Navy to take control of the country's airports to combat drug trafficking, aiming to curb cocaine transport and export.

On July 15, Colombia hosted an“emergency ministerial meeting” with delegates from over 30 countries to advocate for Gaza, and the presidential Casa de Nariño was decorated with Palestinian flags on July 24. - NNN-MERCOPRESS