Naval Ambitions Go Global With First Gun Export To Indonesia

The Turkish defence industry, gaining strength with each passing day, has marked a historic achievement in the naval domain. The Denizhan 76/62 mm naval gun, developed entirely with domestic resources by Makine ve Kimya Endüstrisi A.Ş. (MKE), will be exported to the Indonesian Navy under its first international export agreement.

The agreement was signed during the IDEF 2025 International Defence Industry Fair, held in Istanbul.

Under the export deal, three Denizhan naval guns will be delivered to Indonesia. This development marks Türkiye's first-ever export of a domestically developed naval gun, a significant milestone for the country's naval defence manufacturing capabilities.

The Denizhan naval gun stands out with its high firing accuracy, automated ammunition feed system, and modern fire control technologies. Designed for integration into naval vessels, it is highly effective in both defensive and offensive missions, offering versatility on a variety of combat platforms.

Defence industry officials emphasise that this export will strengthen Türkiye's position in the global market for naval weapon systems. The agreement is also expected to pave the way for deeper military cooperation between Türkiye and Indonesia in the coming years.