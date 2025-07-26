Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
By End Of Year, Tesla Robotaxi Reach Half Of U.S. Population


2025-07-26 05:41:08
(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

American entrepreneur Elon Musk claims that by the end of this year, Tesla's robotaxi service will be available to half of the U.S. population, Azernews reports.

Despite a 23% drop in Tesla's profits, caused by declining electric vehicle sales and shrinking margins, Tesla's stock remains stable. This resilience is largely due to Musk's bold promises of renewed profit growth driven by advancements in autonomous driving and robotics.

The robotaxi initiative marks a significant shift in Tesla's strategy. For years, the company has promised fully autonomous driving capabilities in its vehicles, but the new service currently operates quite differently. Instead of fully driverless cars roaming freely, Tesla's robotaxis run indoors within a confined area in Austin, Texas. Each vehicle is overseen by a cameraman and in-car supervisors, who continuously monitor the system and maintain manual control when needed.

Musk acknowledges that the biggest hurdle will be obtaining regulatory approval, especially since Tesla's current robotaxi service requires a Tesla employee to be present in every vehicle - a major barrier to large-scale deployment.

Interestingly, if Tesla manages to overcome these challenges, the robotaxi project could revolutionize urban transportation, reducing the need for personal car ownership and paving the way for a new era of on-demand, electric, and autonomous mobility. This could also accelerate Tesla's ambitions to become more than just a car manufacturer, positioning itself as a leader in the future of mobility and robotics.

