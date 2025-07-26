14Th Gabala Int'l Music Festival Kicks Off With Grand Opening Ceremony

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 14th Gabala International Music Festival was inaugurated with a grand opening ceremony on July 24, Azernews reports.

Organized and hosted by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, in cooperation with the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and Baku Music Academy, and supported by "Gilan," the festival coincides with the 140th anniversary of the birth of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli. This year's festival also features a program dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the esteemed composer.

The ceremony was attended by Farah Aliyeva, Head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of the Presidential Administration; Anar Alakbarov, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation; Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli and other officials, prominent public figures; as well as residents and guests of Gabala.

Farhad Badalbayli, People's Artist, Rector of the Baku Music Academy, and Artistic Director of the festival delivered a speech emphasizing that the Gabala International Music Festival, traditionally held in our country, is an important cultural event.

It was noted that since 2009, the Gabala International Music Festival has brought together various faces of world music for fourteen years, becoming a significant platform for international cultural dialogue. This artistic celebration is not only a display of classical works but also a reflection of spiritual values that unite nations and transcend borders.

The artistic director of the festival mentioned that this year marks the 140th anniversary of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli. Consequently, the 14th Gabala International Music Festival has taken upon itself the responsibility of celebrating the 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibayli.

Subsequently, the program was handed over to the music. An interesting program was presented to the audience during the opening ceremony of the festival. The evening was memorable with a special concert dedicated to the 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibayli.

The opening featured a special concert program dedicated to the composer, with performances by the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments, led by People's Artist and Honored Art Worker Aghaverdi Pashayev, and the Choir of the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble named after Fikrat Amirov. The evening opened with Hajibayli's "Jangi."

The evening, filled with gems of our musical history, featured performances of selected works by renowned composers. Audience members listened to compositions by Saeed Rustamov, Vasif Adigozalov, Haji Khanmammadov, Ramiz Mirishli, Polad Bulbuloğlu, Emin Sabitoglu, Suleyman Alakbarov, Fikrat Amirov, Farhad Badalbayli, Muslim Magomayev, and other composers, as well as folk songs.

The festival will continue until July 29. During these days, Gabala will transform into a stage hosting renowned performers, young talents, and musical ensembles from various countries.

In addition to Azerbaijan, world-famous musicians, conductors, and ensembles from Latin America, Lithuania, and Georgia will showcase their talents with diverse performances. Within the framework of the festival, rich programs spanning from classical music and mugham to jazz and opera will be presented.

Admission to the concerts during the festival days is free of charge.