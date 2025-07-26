Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air Force Strengthens Readiness With Tactical Helicopter Maneuvers

2025-07-26 05:40:42
Qabil Ashirov

As part of the 2025 training schedule, the Air Force's helicopter units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have carried out a series of training flights, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

Prior to the exercises, the theoretical knowledge of the personnel was assessed, and pilots were briefed on the objectives of the training flight and safety regulations. The helicopters were then subjected to technical inspections.

Taking off from designated airbases, the helicopters followed pre-determined routes and successfully carried out a range of tasks, including takeoff and landing maneuvers, aerial reconnaissance, and other operational missions.

The military pilots, demonstrating a high level of professionalism, completed all assigned tasks with precision and effectiveness.

