National Gymnast To Compete In Finals Of European Youth Summer Olympic Festival

The finals of the gymnastics competitions at the 2025 European Youth Summer Olympic Festival will take place on July 25 in Osijek, Croatia, Azernews reports.

In the first round, Azerbaijani national team member Albina Aliyeva was awarded 8th place with a score of 12.900 in the individual rhythmic gymnastics event for the hoop apparatus.

The gymnast who qualified for the final will compete today in the same event in the individual finals.

In the team competitions, Albina Aliyeva scored 45.900 points, ranking 37th; Aynaz Majidzade scored 43.550 points, ranking 67th; and Leyla Mammadzade scored 28.150 points, ranking 98th. With these results, our gymnasts placed 19th in the team standings.

The gymnastics competitions are being held at the Gradski Vrt Sports Hall in Osijek, Croatia.

More than 4,000 athletes from 50 European countries compete at Skopje 2025 in 15 sports for youth aged 14–18.

The Azerbaijani team participates in the festival with 52 athletes (28 boys and 24 girls) across 10 sports.

The national athletes compete in the following disciplines: judo, athletics,taekwondo, road cycling, mountain biking, swimming, artistic gymnastics, badminton, shooting and table tennis.

Winners of the individual badminton and shooting events at the festival will earn a direct qualification for the 4th European Games to be held in 2027.