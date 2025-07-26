Film Travels To Be Supported Through Special Program

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union will support the professional trips of the Azerbaijani filmmakers, Azernews reports.

Going forward, this support will be provided through the "Kinosəyyah" program.

The Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union has approached the relevant authorities for this purpose and is committed to securing additional funding.

The Union considers these trips vital for the development of the local cinema's international relations and for enhancing the professional skills of the Azerbaijani filmmakers. It remains dedicated to increasing the financial resources of the Kinosəyyah program.

In 2024-2025, the Union covered the travel expenses for 21 individuals to promote the new Azerbaijani cinema on the international stage, as integrating Azerbaijani cinema into global cinema is among its main objectives.

The Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union has been supporting such trips since 2019.

Founded in 2012, the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union (AUF) focuses on the development of local cinema as an integral part of national culture and world cinema.

Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized modern art, enjoying huge popularity and recognition at international film festivals, which frequently award the national films.

Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200 documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons, were filmed.

The Azerbaijan Union of Film-makers is a member of the Confederation of Unions of Cinematographers of the CIS and Baltic States.