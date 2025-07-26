Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Victim Testifies To Torture During Captivity By Armenian Forces In 44-Day War

Victim Testifies To Torture During Captivity By Armenian Forces In 44-Day War


2025-07-26 05:40:28
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

At a hearing held on July 25 at the Baku Military Court, Valihad Valiyev, a former Azerbaijani serviceman, recounted the torture he endured after being captured by Armenian armed forces during the 44-day war in 2020, Azernews reports.

Valiyev testified that he was wounded by bullets and shrapnel and captured on October 22 in the Zangilan district. He stated that several of his fellow soldiers were martyred during the incident.

While in captivity, Valiyev said he was subjected to brutal torture:“They squeezed my right big toe with pliers, beat me in the face with fists and kicks, and hit my legs and arms with batons.” He was eventually returned to Azerbaijan on December 14.

The court case is part of broader proceedings against Armenian nationals accused of grave crimes, including war crimes, genocide, terrorism, and violations of international humanitarian law. These trials follow Armenia's military aggression and are being conducted under Azerbaijan's legal framework to ensure accountability for crimes committed during the conflict.

MENAFN26072025000195011045ID1109845030

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search