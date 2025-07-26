Zelensky Gave Manufacturers Task Of Ensuring Use Of 1,000 Interceptor Drones Per Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"I spoke with the manufacturers of interceptor drones today. I visited the factory, thanked the team, and saw how protection for our cities and villages, for our people, is being produced. Ukraine knows how to make great things and maintains its technological leadership in protecting life. The task for manufacturers is clear: Ukraine must be able to deploy at least 1,000 interceptors per day within a specified time frame. Government officials are securing contracts, and we are also working constantly with partners to ensure that there is no funding shortfall," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Ukraine's manufacturing potential is part of the collective strength of Europeans.

As reported, yesterday, during a conversation with journalists, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that mass production of interceptors had already begun , but that USD 6 billion was needed for the process to be fully operational. In total, USD 25 billion per year is needed to produce missiles, various types of drones, and electronic warfare systems.

On July 23, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that four Ukrainian state-owned manufacturers had already received contracts worth over UAH 3 billion for the production of interceptor drones.

Photo: OP