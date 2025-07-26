Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Explosions Rock Dnipro

2025-07-26 05:39:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An Ukrinform correspondent reported this.

Before that, the Ukrainian Air Force warne of UAVs heading for Dnipro.

An air raid alert was issued in several regions, including Dnipropetrovsk, due to the threat of enemy strike drones.

Ukrinform reported that the Defense Forces neutralized 54 drones with which the Russian army attacked Ukraine on the evening of July 24.

