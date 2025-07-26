Explosions Rock Dnipro
Before that, the Ukrainian Air Force warne of UAVs heading for Dnipro.
An air raid alert was issued in several regions, including Dnipropetrovsk, due to the threat of enemy strike drones.Read also: Zelensky observes National Guard training exercises
Ukrinform reported that the Defense Forces neutralized 54 drones with which the Russian army attacked Ukraine on the evening of July 24.
Illustrative photo
