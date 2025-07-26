Ukraine Returns Another Group Of Children From TOT

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced on Telegram by the Head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak.

“Each of these stories is a testament to strength and an unbreakable spirit. Among the rescued are: a 13-year-old girl who was forbidden to speak Ukrainian at school; a boy who was taken to Russia, and whose mother managed to retrieve him despite numerous obstacles; a teenager who withdrew into himself due to pressure and propaganda; and a child who was afraid even to mention the name of their country,” Yermak said.

He added that today, all of these children are safe, with their families, on free Ukrainian soil.

Yermak also expressed gratitude to the Save Ukraine team for their daily efforts, care, and resilience in rescuing children.

“We are fulfilling the President's mission - to bring back all Ukrainian children,” he emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine has succeeded in returning 1,458 children from Russia, but over 1.6 million Ukrainian children remain under enemy control.

Photo credit: BringKidsBack