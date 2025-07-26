Ukraine Returns Another Group Of Children From TOT
“Each of these stories is a testament to strength and an unbreakable spirit. Among the rescued are: a 13-year-old girl who was forbidden to speak Ukrainian at school; a boy who was taken to Russia, and whose mother managed to retrieve him despite numerous obstacles; a teenager who withdrew into himself due to pressure and propaganda; and a child who was afraid even to mention the name of their country,” Yermak said.
He added that today, all of these children are safe, with their families, on free Ukrainian soil.
Yermak also expressed gratitude to the Save Ukraine team for their daily efforts, care, and resilience in rescuing children.
“We are fulfilling the President's mission - to bring back all Ukrainian children,” he emphasized.Read also: Ukraine returns another group of teenagers from Russian-occupied territories
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine has succeeded in returning 1,458 children from Russia, but over 1.6 million Ukrainian children remain under enemy control.
Photo credit: BringKidsBack
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment