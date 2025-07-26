Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Five Injured In Kharkiv Strike, Including Three Rescuers

2025-07-26 05:39:23
As of this morning, seven fires are still being extinguished in the Kyiv district.

Five people were injured, including three rescuers. They were wounded after the first strike, during a second strike.

“The enemy is targeting those who are rescuing and eliminating the consequences of the bombings. This is pure terrorism,” Terekhov said.

From the very first minutes, utility services have been working at the sites of the strikes: energy, heating, road, water, metro, lighting, landscaping, and elevator services.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv for almost three hours last night, using several types of weapons at once.

