Five Injured In Kharkiv Strike, Including Three Rescuers
As of this morning, seven fires are still being extinguished in the Kyiv district.
Five people were injured, including three rescuers. They were wounded after the first strike, during a second strike.
“The enemy is targeting those who are rescuing and eliminating the consequences of the bombings. This is pure terrorism,” Terekhov said.Read also: Russia launched massive attack on Dnipro petrovsk region, there are casualties
From the very first minutes, utility services have been working at the sites of the strikes: energy, heating, road, water, metro, lighting, landscaping, and elevator services.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv for almost three hours last night, using several types of weapons at once.
