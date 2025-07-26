Terror Incidents In Bannu: Bridge Blown Up, FC Vehicle Attacked

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

In a series of militant attacks in Bannu district, unidentified terrorists blew up the Janikhel Link Bridge using explosives in the remote area of Hoveid Police Station jurisdiction, causing significant damage to the structure.

In a separate incident within the same police limits, a drone attack was launched on security forces near the Nala Tochi bridge. However, all personnel remained unharmed. Security forces claimed to have killed two militants in a retaliatory operation.

Meanwhile, two officials of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), who were abducted four days ago from the Bakkakhel Police Station limits, have been successfully recovered. Initially, they were shifted to the TDP camp in Bakkakhel and later sent to their native areas.

In another incident this morning, unknown assailants opened fire on an FC Daryoba vehicle within the Township Police Station limits. The driver, Hashim, was martyred, while FC official Saifuddin Khattak sustained injuries.

Despite being wounded, the injured FC personnel retaliated bravely, injuring one of the attackers. However, the injured militant was taken away by his accomplices on a motorcycle. Law enforcement recovered a 9mm magazine and several bullet casings from the crime scene.