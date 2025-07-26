Exagrid's Q2 2025 Momentum Press Release

(BUSINESS WIRE )--ExaGrid ®, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with Retention Time-Lock that includes a non-network-facing tier (creating a tiered air gap), delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced that it continues to grow and drive Free Cash Flow (FCF) and EBITDA.

The company is having another record bookings and revenue year and was FCF positive, P&L positive, and EBITDA positive for its 18th consecutive quarter. ExaGrid added over 140 new customers in the quarter and the average deal size is increasing. ExaGrid has continued to have over 75% of its new logo customer bookings come from six- and seven-figure purchase orders and in Q2, 80% of the new customers were from six- and seven-figure deals.

ExaGrid now has more than 4,700 active upper mid-market to large enterprise customers that use ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage to store and protect their data. ExaGrid's customer retention rate remains very high, creating a strong existing customer repeat business.

ExaGrid supports more than 25 backup applications and utilities including: Veeam, Commvault, NetBackup, HYCU, Oracle RMAN direct, SQL Dumps direct, HYCU, and ExaGrid recently announced support of Rubrik, and that it will add support for Cohesity DataProtect in the first half of 2026.

ExaGrid is a financially strong company generating positive cash each quarter and with zero debt of any kind.

Highlights of Q2 2025:



Added over 140 new customers

18th consecutive quarter of Cash, EBITDA, and P&L positive operations

50% of ExaGrid's business comes from existing customer re-orders

Over 50% of the business came from outside the US

Adding over 14 more sales regions worldwide

Won six industry awards:



April: Data Breakthrough Awards – Data Backup Solution of the Year



May: Network Computing Awards – Air-gapped Ransomware Recovery Product of the Year



May: Network Computing Awards – Company of the Year



May: Network Computing Awards – Storage Product of the Year



June: Storage Awards – Channel Partner Programme June: Storage Awards – Storage Company of the Year

“We are pleased that we have achieved 18 consecutive quarters of free cash flow and EBITDA. Revenue and EBITDA continue to grow year over year. We are the largest independent backup storage vendor, and we continue to add support and integration with more backup applications which offers investment protection to our existing customers and provides even more potential for top line growth,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid.“We've hit well over 4,700 active customer installations worldwide. ExaGrid continues to have an over 70% competitive win rate (74.1% in Q2) replacing primary storage behind the backup application, as well as inline deduplication appliances such as Dell Data Domain and HPE StoreOnce.”

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories . ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

