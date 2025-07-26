VSAT Market Worth $19.29 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) market is estimated at USD 14.14 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 19.29 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. The VSAT market is witnessing strong growth globally, fueled by rising demand for high-speed internet in remote and underserved regions across sectors like maritime, defense, and energy. Government-backed rural broadband programs and disaster recovery initiatives are accelerating deployments. Technological advancements such as high-throughput satellites (HTS) and low-Earth orbit (LEO) constellations are improving connectivity performance and reducing latency. Increased adoption of mobility solutions in aviation, land transport, and maritime further boosts the market. Additionally, growing enterprise reliance on real-time data, IoT, and cloud services is driving VSAT penetration globally. Download PDF Brochure: Browse in-depth TOC on " VSAT Market "

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 14.14 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 19.29 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% Market Size Available for 2020–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By End Use, Application, Frequency, Network and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Radio spectrum availability issues Key Market Opportunities Growing demand for autonomous and connected vehicles Key Market Drivers Increasing use of VSAT technology in maritime industry

Based on applications, the maritime segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2025.

Based on application, the maritime segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the VSAT market in 2025. The maritime segment is witnessing growth due to the growing demand for fast and secure satellite connectivity in the high seas. Cruise ships, commercial shipping firms, offshore oil and gas platforms, naval defense ships, and fishing vessels are primary users of maritime VSAT services. These vessels often operate out of shore-based communication facilities, and therefore, satellite connectivity is essential for navigation, crew comfort, monitoring of cargo, remote diagnostics, and control operations. The necessary IMO requirements for reporting and compliance in terms of cybersecurity are also driving the adoption of VSAT at a quicker pace. Furthermore, the growth in digital ship operations, weather-based real-time routing, and IoT-based monitoring systems is increasing the bandwidth requirements of maritime platforms. Widespread use of compact terminals and stabilized antennas suitable for ships of any size, coupled with the low cost of service packages offered by VSAT providers, is fueling adoption by developed and emerging economies.

Based on network, the standard VSAT segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on network, the standard VSAT segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to its extensive use in enterprises, commercial, and government markets. Standard VSAT systems operate in fixed or semi-fixed configurations and are extensively used in broadband internet access, corporate network extension, remote learning, telemedicine, and disaster recovery. The expansion of public service and business digitalization, particularly in rural regions, has enabled higher dependence upon standard VSAT installations to provide connectivity where terrestrial supply is not available. The terminals are also used extensively in government initiatives for rural broadband deployment as well as emergency communications infrastructure. With the emergence of high-throughput satellites (HTS), standard VSAT systems became more economical and efficient, leading to increased penetration in emerging and developed economies. The ease of their deployments, scalability, and compatibility with Ku- and Ka-band satellites ensure that they are an economic solution, fueling their growth in the global VSAT market.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The VSAT industry in Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its vast geography, large, underserved population, and rapid digitalization efforts across several emerging economies. Countries like India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam face high challenges in the deployment of ground broadband networks due to topography issues, huge investment requirements, and a dispersed rural population. The emergence of indigenous satellite programs and the accessibility of indigenous satellite service providers are making VSAT services affordable and localized. Operationsnes, shipping companies, defense bodies, and mining operations are also employing mobile VSAT terminals for reliable connectivity while in transit or offshore. Asia Pacific is also a significant production and R&D hub for VSAT equipment, which reduces costs and enhances affordability. With strong economic growth, public-private partnership business models, and increasing digital penetration targets, Asia Pacific presents high-growth opportunities in the VSAT market.

Key Players in the VSAT companies are Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (Israel), L3Harris Technologies Inc (US), Viasat Inc. (US), Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Israel), ST Engineering iDirect, Inc (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Ultra Electronics (UK), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Thales Group (France), KVH Industries, Inc. (US), Singtel (Singapore), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), EchoStar Corporation (US), Comtech Telecommunications Corporation (US), and SatixFy Communications Ltd. (Israel).

