Cox Mobile Survey Shows 86% Of Sandwich Generation Say Managing Online Safety For Teens And Aging Parents Adds Stress To Their Lives
Cox Mobile Survey Shows 86% of Sandwich Generation Say Managing Online Safety Adds Stress.
Why it Matters: Worries are turning into reality. Online predators, inappropriate content, cyberbullying, and identity theft top the list of concerns for those in the sandwich generation.
When it comes to their teens:
-
Roughly one in three respondents report that their teens have been exposed to inappropriate content over the past 12 months.
More than a quarter have experienced cyberbullying.
20% encountered online predators.
And for their parents:
-
More than a third said that their parents had experienced phishing scams, malware, and/or data breaches in the last year.
60% are worried about the risk of identity theft.
Across the board, respondents consider social media one of the greatest threats to online safety.
"Technology has incredible potential to foster connection, learning, and independence across all generations, but families shouldn't have to navigate the digital landscape alone," said Jill Murphy, chief content officer at Common Sense Media. "When we equip parents and caregivers with practical tools and knowledge, digital safety becomes less overwhelming and more integrated into everyday family life."
Some Good News: Most sandwich generation respondents report discussing online safety with their teens and parents regularly – many do so daily or several times a week. They are coaching them to take more precautions, such as creating strong, unique passwords (62%), enabling multi-factor authentication (56%), and removing unsafe apps and channels altogether (53%).
"Today's families are more digitally connected than ever, and for the sandwich generation, this means managing technology use and ensuring safety for themselves, their teens, and their aging parents," said Colleen Langner, Chief Residential Officer of Cox Communications. "Our Cox Mobile research shows that this generation is actively taking steps to protect their families online. We're here to make that job a little easier for people of all ages with tools and guidance that help make online safety feel less overwhelming and more manageable."
Additional Findings and Resources:
Beyond the Sandwich Generation, Connecting the Digital Dots reveals how teens and older adults are navigating screen time, social media, mental health, and AI use.
To view the full findings and access online safety resources, visit .
About the Connecting the Digital Dots Survey
Cox Communications commissioned a blind survey of U.S. teens, seniors, and the sandwich generation in May of 2025 to learn more about their online habits and safety concerns. Respondents to the survey included a total of 500 teens between the ages of 13 and 17, 500 seniors aged 65+, and 600 parents (ages 39 – 59) of teens between the ages of 13 and 17 with aging parents. The margin of error for this survey is +/-4% for each age group.
About Cox Communications
Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we own network infrastructure that reaches more than 30 states. Our fiber-powered wireline and wireless connections are available to more than 12 million homes and businesses and support advanced cloud and managed IT services nationwide. We're the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox that is dedicated to empowering others to build a better future for the next generation.
SOURCE Cox CommunicationsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment