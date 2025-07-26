Smart Refrigerator Market Size To Hit USD 13.74 Billion By 2030, Driven By Wi‐Fi And AI-Enabled Appliances Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Smart Refrigerator Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Smart Refrigerator Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

Mordor Intelligence, in its latest smart refrigerator market report forecasts that the global smart refrigerator market will grow from USD 8.25 billion in 2025 to USD 13.74 billion by 2030

The smart refrigerator market is advancing due to improving connectivity standards and falling sensor prices, which make connected features more accessible to mid‐range consumers. Energy-efficiency regulations and smart-home interoperability standards are shaping product roadmaps and accelerating replacement cycles.

Key Market Trends

Rising Adoption of Wi-Fi and AI-Integrated Models : Wi-Fi-enabled refrigerators currently lead the market, but AI-powered models with features like inventory management, voice control, and predictive maintenance are growing at a faster pace. These advanced features enhance convenience and drive consumer interest.

Energy Efficiency and Eco-Friendly Refrigerants : Increasing regulatory pressure on energy consumption and the use of environmentally friendly refrigerants is pushing manufacturers to design more efficient and sustainable smart refrigerators.

Growth of Multi-Door and Large-Capacity Units : French-door and side-by-side refrigerators are gaining popularity due to their premium design and spacious compartments. Larger units, particularly above 700 liters, are seeing strong growth among urban households and premium buyers.

Dominance of Online and Retail Channels : Retail channels remain dominant, but e-commerce sales of smart appliances are increasing as brands invest in digital platforms and direct-to-consumer strategies, offering bundled smart home products.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Single-Door Refrigerator : Compact and cost-effective, these models cater mainly to small households or single users, offering basic smart features like temperature control and app connectivity.

Double Door Refrigerator : A popular segment for medium-sized families, double-door models provide separate freezer and refrigerator compartments with smart monitoring and energy-saving functions.

Side-By-Side Door Refrigerator : Known for their spacious storage and modern design, these refrigerators often include advanced smart features such as internal cameras, touch displays, and voice assistant compatibility.

French-Door Refrigerator : Positioned as a premium option, French-door models combine style with functionality, offering multiple compartments, large storage capacity, and enhanced smart home integration.

By Connectivity

Wi-Fi Enabled (App-Controlled) : These refrigerators allow users to monitor and control temperature, modes, and notifications via mobile apps, providing remote convenience and real-time updates.

Voice Assistant & AI-Integrated (e.g., Family Hub) : Equipped with AI features and voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant, these models enable interactive commands, inventory management, and smart home integration.

Bluetooth / Zigbee / Thread : Designed for seamless communication within home automation systems, these models use alternative wireless protocols to connect with other smart devices.

Screen-Based Smart Fridges : Featuring touchscreens or smart displays, these refrigerators offer functions such as recipe suggestions, calendar integration, streaming music, and internal camera views.

By Capacity (Liters)

Less than 300 L : Ideal for singles or small households, these compact smart fridges are designed for limited storage needs with essential connected features.

300 – 500 L : A popular choice for small to medium families, offering a balance of storage space, smart features, and energy efficiency.

501 – 700 L : Targeted at larger families or premium buyers, these models offer enhanced features, spacious compartments, and advanced temperature management.

Greater than 700 L : These high-capacity refrigerators cater to luxury households and commercial settings, featuring cutting-edge smart technologies and ample storage for bulk needs.

By End User

Residential : Residential users form the largest segment, driven by rising interest in connected home appliances, convenience features like app control, and premium designs tailored for households.

Commercial : Smart refrigerators are increasingly adopted in offices, cafes, and retail outlets, offering benefits such as energy optimization, remote monitoring, and better inventory management.

By Distribution Channel

B2C / Retail : This channel dominates the market with sales through electronics stores, appliance retailers, and e-commerce platforms, supported by product bundling and online discounts.

B2B / Directly from the Manufacturers : Bulk purchases for commercial setups, corporate kitchens, or institutional use are growing, with direct manufacturer relationships ensuring customization and support.

By Geography

North America : The region leads the market due to high smart home adoption, strong demand for premium appliances, and early technology integration.

South America : Growth is steady, supported by rising urbanization and increasing awareness of connected appliances, especially in Brazil and Argentina.

Asia Pacific : The fastest-growing region, driven by increasing disposable incomes, urban lifestyles, and high uptake of smart technologies in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea.

Major Players

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd .

Samsung is a global leader in smart refrigerators, highly recognized for its Family Hub line featuring built-in displays, internal cameras, and voice-control capabilities. These models support tasks such as creating grocery lists, streaming media, and managing other smart devices. Samsung continues investing in AI-powered cooling, connectivity and food management systems

LG Electronics Inc.

LG's smart refrigerator portfolio centers around its ThinQ ecosystem, integrating AI, voice assistance, and seamless mobile app control. Features like InstaView (knock-to-see window) and energy-efficient inverter compressors make LG a preferred choice among tech-savvy consumers.

Whirlpool Corporation

Known for reliability and accessible design, Whirlpool offers smart refrigerators with user-friendly app controls and compatibility with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. Despite being more conservative in premium technology, Whirlpool stays competitive with stable performance and wide North American reach

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH (Bosch & Siemens brands)

BSH operates under Bosch, Siemens and other brands, focusing on energy-efficient, smart appliance offerings tailored to European and global markets. It is increasingly adopting the Matter standard for smart home interoperability and emphasizes sustainable refrigerant use and intuitive smart displays

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

Haier stands out as the world's largest appliance maker by unit sales, offering a broad spectrum of smart refrigerators from budget-friendly to premium, including cloud-connected models, advanced digital displays, and smart cooling technologies. It also owns GE Appliances and has strong presence in Asia, Europe and North America

Conclusion

The smart refrigerator market is evolving rapidly, fueled by a strong shift toward connected living and energy-efficient appliances. With a forecasted growth from USD 8.25 billion in 2025 to USD 13.74 billion by 2030, the market is witnessing increased consumer demand for advanced features like voice control, internal cameras, and app-based monitoring

While North America currently leads adoption, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth region due to rising incomes and expanding smart home infrastructure. The combination of premium product launches and growing mid-range offerings is making these appliances more accessible to a wider customer base.

