Author's Tranquility Press Champions A Must-Have For Parents:“A Parent's Guide For Educational Success For Their Children”

Joann Falciani's Insightful Guide Turns Everyday Parenting into a Roadmap for Academic Growth and Emotional Balance

In the often-overwhelming world of parenting, where school decisions, schedules, and emotional curveballs arrive without warning, one voice steps forward with clarity and calm. With the release of A Parent's Guide for Educational Success for Their Children , Author's Tranquility Press proudly supports a guidebook that doesn't just inform-it equips. Written by veteran educator Joann Falciani , this essential volume arms parents with real-life strategies and compassionate wisdom to help their children thrive-both in and out of the classroom.

Whether you're struggling with kindergarten placement, morning routines, Halloween safety, or how to explain divorce to a young child, Falciani meets readers where they are: in the middle of real, messy, beautiful family life.

Not Just Advice-A Parenting Companion With Heart

This book is filled with guidance you won't find in dusty theory or abstract parenting jargon. Instead, it's honest, clear, and deeply rooted in classroom experience. Falciani gently invites parents to think critically, act lovingly, and advocate wisely-for their child and for themselves.

Inside, readers will learn:

. What to look for in a school that nurtures-not just instructs

. The underrated power of routines in helping kids feel safe and ready to learn

. Why gratitude and giving matter just as much as grades

. How to bridge difficult topics like divorce or conflict with teachers-with grace

Every page echoes the same sentiment: You are not alone-and your child's success begins with small, intentional steps made at home.

A Parent's Guide for Educational Success for Their Children is not just for the school season-it's for every season of growing up.

Order your copy today on Amazon and begin shaping your child's future-one thoughtful decision at a time. Because great parenting isn't about being perfect-it's about being present.

About the Author

Joann Falciani is more than a writer-she's a longtime educator who has spent decades guiding families through the most formative years of their children's lives. Her perspective comes from inside classrooms and across kitchen tables, blending practical solutions with a deep belief in the resilience and brilliance of every child.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press , based in Marietta, Georgia, is a trusted ally for writers seeking to inspire, teach, and spark meaningful dialogue. The press is committed to promoting works that challenge the ordinary and serve communities worldwide with purpose, empathy, and excellence.