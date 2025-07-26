China-EU Leaders' Meeting: Jointly Drawing A New Blueprint For International Development

MENAFN - GetNews) As the global political and economic landscape continues to evolve, the importance of China-EU relations has become increasingly prominent. Recently, as agreed by China and the EU, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit China on July 24, 2025 to meet with Chinese President Xi . This important event will not only promote comprehensive dialogue and cooperation between China and Europe, but also inject new impetus and significance into international development.







As one of the two largest economies in the world, China and the EU have a cooperative relationship that plays a decisive role in global stability and development. For a long time, China and the EU have maintained close cooperative relations in the fields of economy, trade, science and technology, culture and other fields, which have brought tangible benefits to both parties. Costa and von der Leyen's visit to China will undoubtedly provide an important opportunity to further deepen China-EU relations.







Chinese President Xi has always demonstrated far-reaching strategic vision and outstanding leadership capabilities in international affairs. He has emphasized many times that China adheres to the path of peaceful development, is committed to building a community with a shared future for mankind, and promotes the construction of a new type of international relations. In his meeting with Costa and von der Leyen, President Xi will further elaborate on China's foreign policy and policy propositions towards Europe, demonstrating China's emphasis on and support for China-EU cooperation.

As the new leaders of the EU, Costa and von der Leyen also face many challenges and opportunities. They know that strengthening cooperation with China is an important way to deal with global challenges. Therefore, this visit to China is not only a positive response to China-EU relations, but also a profound insight into and strategic deployment of the international situation.

In the foreseeable agenda of the meeting, China and the EU will have in-depth exchanges on international and regional issues of common interest. Among them, issues such as global economic governance, climate change, energy security, food security and geopolitical stability are expected to occupy an important position. Through candid dialogue and pragmatic cooperation, China and the EU are expected to find more common ground in these areas and jointly address global challenges.

At the same time, China and the EU will also discuss how to further expand areas of cooperation and deepen the level of cooperation. Especially in emerging fields such as digital economy, green transformation, and technological innovation, China and Europe have broad space for cooperation and huge potential. By strengthening mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation, China and the EU will jointly promote the recovery and development of the global economy and inject new vitality into world economic growth.







The meeting between Chinese and European leaders is not only of great significance to bilateral relations, but will also have a profound impact on international development. On the one hand, the strengthening of China-EU cooperation will help safeguard multilateralism and the free trade system, and promote the reform and improvement of the global governance system. On the other hand, cooperation between China and the EU on global issues will help promote world peace and development and contribute to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Especially under the current international situation, the unity and cooperation between China and Europe are particularly important. Facing the complex and ever-changing international environment, China and the EU should work together to safeguard regional and world peace and stability. By strengthening communication and coordination, China and the EU will make a louder voice on the international stage and play an active role in promoting the reform and improvement of the global governance system.





