Expo Movers Expands White-Glove Services For Interior Designers Across NYC

MENAFN - GetNews)



Image by Expo Movers and StorageExpo Movers introduces tailored white-glove logistics for NYC interior designers, offering storage, inspection, and seamless final-mile delivery.

New York, NY - Expo Movers, a trusted name in luxury moving and logistics , has officially expanded its white-glove delivery services tailored for interior designers, stagers, and architects working across New York City and the tri-state area.

This specialized offering includes receiving, inspecting, storing, and delivering high-end furniture and décor - with the level of care and precision expected in the design world. From Fifth Avenue penthouses to Soho lofts, Expo Movers ensures every piece arrives in perfect condition and on time.

"Designers don't just need a mover - they need a partner who understands the value of what they're installing," said Adrian Nica, founder of Expo Movers. "We've built this service around the needs of creatives who demand precision, discretion, and reliability."

Expo Movers' new service includes:

● Receiving and inspection of furniture and decor at their secure warehouse

● Storage for projects awaiting installation dates

● White-glove delivery with blanket wrapping, unboxing, assembly, and debris removal

● Dedicated account management and flexible scheduling

With a growing number of design professionals relying on third-party logistics partners, Expo Movers aims to remove the friction from the final mile - so that designers can focus on their vision, not the logistics.

To learn more or set up a trade account, visit interior-design-moving-services/ or email ....

About Expo Movers

Expo Movers is a full-service moving and storage company based in New York City. Known for its reliability, professionalism, and attention to detail, Expo Movers serves residential clients, commercial offices, and now offers concierge-style services to interior designers and industry professionals.