Scleroderma Pipeline Experiences Rapid Expansion As Over 40+ Leading Companies Advance Novel Therapies

Key Takeaways from the Scleroderma Pipeline Report



In July 2025, Boehringer Ingelheim announced a study is open to adults aged 18 and older or above legal age who have systemic sclerosis. People can participate if they have a specific subtype called diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis. People with another subtype called limited cutaneous systemic sclerosis can also participate if they are anti Scl-70 antibody positive. Systemic sclerosis is also called scleroderma.

In July 2025, Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K . announced a study is to evaluate the efficacy of guselkumab in participants with systemic sclerosis (SSc).

In July 2025, AstraZeneca announced a study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of treatment with subcutaneous anifrolumab versus placebo in adult participants with systemic sclerosis. The target population for this study includes patients who meet the 2013 American College of Rheumatology/European League Against Rheumatism (ACR/EULAR) classification for systemic sclerosis, either limited or diffuse cutaneous subsets, with a disease duration of less than 6 years from first non-Raynaud's phenomenon symptom.

The leading Scleroderma Companies such as AstraZeneca, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Certa Therapeutics, Argenx, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Amgen, Genentech, Inc., Cabaletta Bio, Kyverna Therapeutics, ChemomAb Ltd., Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd., aTyr Pharma, APIE Therapeutics, 4P Pharma, Rubedo Life Sciences, Inc., Nobelpharma Co., Ltd., The Scripps Research Institute and others. Promising Scleroderma Pipeline Therapies such as Divozilimab, C-82 Topical Gel, 1%, Dasatinib, imatinib mesylate, Abatacept, Avenciguat (BI 685509), GSK2330811, Nintedanib, FT011 and others.

Scleroderma Emerging Drugs Profile

Inebilizumab: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Inebilizumab, also callled MEDI-551 is a humanized, anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that binds to CD19, leading to antibody-dependent, cell-mediated cytotoxicity of B cells. CD19 is involved in B-cell signaling, intervening in the balance between humoral, antigen-induced response and tolerance induction. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Scleroderma.

HZN-825: Amgen

HZN-825 (Fipaxalparant) is a molecule that blocks lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1 (LPAR1). It is being investigated for the treatment of diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis. It is a small molecule acting as a negative allosteric modulator of LPAR1. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Scleroderma.

MT-7117: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Inc.

Dersimelagon (MT-7117), a novel synthetic, oral, selective melanocortin-1 receptor agonist, demonstrated disease-modifying effects in preclinical models of systemic sclerosis (SSc). MT-7117 reduces inflammation, vascular dysfunction, and fibrosis through its pleiotropic effects on inflammatory cells, endothelial cells, and fibroblastsis, and is as a potential therapeutic agent for the treatment of SSc. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of development to treat Scleroderma.

RO7303509: Genentech, Inc.

RG-6315 (RO-7303509) is under development for the treatment of inflammation, fibrosis and systemic sclerosis. The drug candidate is administered through subcutaneous or intravenous routes. It is a new molecular entity (NME). Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of development to treat Scleroderma.

Soquelitinib: Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Soquelitinib (formerly CPI-818) is an investigational small molecule drug given orally designed to selectively inhibit ITK (interleukin-2-inducible T cell kinase), an enzyme that is expressed predominantly in T cells and plays a role in T cell and natural killer (NK) cell immune function.. Currently, the drug is in the Preclinical stage of development to treat Scleroderma.

The Scleroderma Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Scleroderma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Scleroderma Treatment.

Scleroderma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Scleroderma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Scleroderma market

Scleroderma Companies

Scleroderma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Scleroderma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Scleroderma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Scleroderma Companies- AstraZeneca, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Certa Therapeutics, Argenx, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Amgen, Genentech, Inc., Cabaletta Bio, Kyverna Therapeutics, ChemomAb Ltd., Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd., aTyr Pharma, APIE Therapeutics, 4P Pharma, Rubedo Life Sciences, Inc., Nobelpharma Co., Ltd., The Scripps Research Institute and others.

Scleroderma Pipeline Therapies- Divozilimab, C-82 Topical Gel, 1%, Dasatinib, imatinib mesylate, Abatacept, Avenciguat (BI 685509), GSK2330811, Nintedanib, FT011 and others.

Scleroderma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Scleroderma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryScleroderma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentScleroderma– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Inebilizumab: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma CorporationDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)HZN-825: AmgenDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)RO7303509: Genentech, Inc.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsSoquelitinib: Corvus PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsScleroderma Key CompaniesScleroderma Key ProductsScleroderma- Unmet NeedsScleroderma- Market Drivers and BarriersScleroderma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionScleroderma Analyst ViewsScleroderma Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

