Emar Vs Paper MAR: Slashing Medication Errors In Canadian Home Care

MENAFN - GetNews) Medication errors remain a significant concern across Canada's home care and long-term care (LTC) systems. While digital eMAR (electronic Medication Administration Records) tools have replaced many legacy paper MARs, recent incidents show that technology alone doesn't eliminate risk especially if design and training are overlooked.

A tragic fatality in a Canadian LTC facility was recently linked to usability flaws in an eMAR system. The coroner's report pointed to a lack of human-centred design, which made it easy for overworked staff to misinterpret entries. This incident underscores a critical truth: switching from paper to digital isn't enough. The system has to be safe, smart, and intuitive.

Let's explore the evolving landscape of medication administration in Canadian home care, and how the right tools like ShiftCare can reduce errors through intelligent, well-designed workflows.

Paper MARs: Still Common, Still Risky

Paper MARs have long been the standard in home care and nursing environments. However, their limitations are well known:



Handwritten entries are prone to legibility issues

Paper records can be misplaced, altered, or damaged

No alerts or real-time safeguards against dosage/timing errors Cumbersome for remote or mobile teams to access

These limitations are especially problematic in rural and remote communities, where staff are often working without real-time support or clinical oversight.

eMAR Systems: A Double-Edged Sword?

Electronic MARs promise a solution by digitising care documentation. With features like dose reminders, allergy alerts, and linked care plans, eMAR tools can:



Reduce transcription errors

Improve legibility and consistency Enable real-time data sharing with supervisors and pharmacists

But these benefits depend entirely on how the eMAR is built and implemented.

Key Risk: Poor Design Creates New Error Pathways

A recent Canadian LTC investigation revealed that a poorly designed eMAR interface led to a fatal overdose. Staff misunderstood the screen layout, mistakenly believing a medication had been withheld when it had already been administered.

The takeaway: eMARs that don't follow human-factor design principles can be just as dangerous as paper. If workflows aren't intuitive, color coding is inconsistent, or alerts are easily dismissed, then medication errors can and do still happen.

Choosing an eMAR That Gets It Right

When evaluating an eMAR, look for solutions that prioritise:



Human-centred design: Clear visuals, intuitive navigation, and colour-coded alerts

Mobile-friendly interfaces: For field teams and after-hours administration

Audit logs: To track every medication event, edit, or deletion

Built-in alerts and checks: For allergies, double doses, or missed times Integration with care plans and shift notes: To provide context for medication needs

ShiftCare offers a purpose-built home care software that includes care documentation and medication management platform tailored to home care teams. Its eMAR functionality is designed to support clarity, accountability, and safety-without overwhelming staff with complexity.

Supporting Safe, Compliant Medication Workflows

Under PIPEDA and provincial health privacy laws, medication data is protected health information. Providers must ensure all eMAR tools meet strict privacy and security standards.

ShiftCare's platform includes:



End-to-end encryption for all health records

Role-based access control, so only authorised staff see medication data

Audit trails for compliance and incident reviews Secure cloud hosting with Canadian data residency options

This ensures compliance while giving teams the tools they need to respond quickly and safely.

Best Practices for eMAR Implementation

To ensure success, providers should combine the right technology with effective rollout and training:

Engage staff in software selection – Gather feedback to ensure the interface meets their needs.

Provide hands-on training – Don't rely solely on manuals. Use simulation-based training if possible.

Phase out paper gradually – Allow staff to adjust to digital workflows over time.

Review medication incidents regularly – Use analytics to improve future care planning.

The Path Forward: Safer Home Care Through Smart Tech

As Canadian home care shifts toward digital-first operations, getting eMAR implementation right will be a crucial differentiator for providers. Done well, digital systems not only prevent medication errors but free up staff for more compassionate, client-focused care.

With the right partner, such as ShiftCare, providers can ensure their eMAR systems are built for both efficiency and safety, putting patients first without compromising on compliance or usability.