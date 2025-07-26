Dance With Pride Launches Cincinnati's First Circuit Party Weekend This Halloween

MENAFN - GetNews) Two iconic venues, world‐renowned DJs, and award‐winning production will electrify the Queen City October 31–November 1, 2025

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Jul 25, 2025 - Dance With Pride, the award‐winning production team behind multiple top‐rated WorldPride events, is bringing the Queen City its first-ever circuit party weekend this Halloween. Across two back-to-back nights at downtown landmarks Bogart's (Friday, October 31) and Madison Theater (Saturday, November 1) , hundreds of LGBTQ+ partiers, allies, and the wonderfully curious will collide on bass‐shaking dance floors drenched in lasers, UV fog, and spooky‐seductive décor.

“Cincinnati has been hungry for large‐scale queer nightlife that feels both world‐class and deeply local,” said Joshua Hecht , Executive Producer of Dance With Pride.“We're honored to write a little piece of history here-pairing international headliners with Tri‐State legends and giving the community a Halloween weekend they'll never forget.”

The Experience

A“circuit party” is a large-scale, DJ-driven queer dance experience known for theatrical production, themed nights, and a focus on LGBTQ+ fundraising and community support.



Two nights, two themes, two legendary venues : Bogart's (Fri) & Madison Theater (Sat)

World‐renowned headliners + Tri‐State favorites (full lineup available at dancewithpride)

Award‐winning production : lasers, holographic pumpkins, laser‐etched LEDs, UV fog & more

VIP perks : exclusive VIP lounge, dedicated bar, private restrooms, and more Integrated payment plans : no credit check, easy installments

PrideSafe Certified

Dance With Pride is PrideSafe Certified . All staff are trained in consent culture, harm reduction, and LGBTQIA+ inclusion.“Your body, identity, and boundaries are respected - period. PrideSafe isn't a buzzword for us; it's at the core of everything we do,” Hecht added.

Tickets & Availability



Where to buy: Available exclusively on Universe – (no third‐party resellers)

On‐sale: Friday, August 1, 2025

Weekend Pass (Best Value) – Both nights + bundle savings

Single‐Night GA & VIP – Limited quantities; VIP will vanish like smoke Integrated payment plans – No credit check, easy installments

Early tiers are expected to sell quickly. Join the waitlist and lock your tickets the moment they drop.

Getting Here Is Easy

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) has plentiful, low‐cost nonstop flights from major hubs like Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Dallas, Denver, and more - making it simple (and affordable) for travelers to join locals for the weekend. Pair an inexpensive flight with early‐bird tiers and make a Halloween escape you'll never forget!

Visuals & Media Access

A full press kit -including logos, artist photos, venue renders, and B‐roll-is available at: dancewithpride/press. Limited media passes and interview opportunities with headliners and/or production leads are available upon request. Brands and community partners interested in reaching LGBTQ+ audiences locally and nationwide can contact ... for sponsorship packages and on-site activations.

About Dance With Pride

Dance With Pride is an LGBTQ+-owned event production company dedicated to creating unforgettable, high-production experiences that uplift queer culture and community. From laser-soaked circuit parties to inclusive drag spectacles, the team has produced events across the U.S. and internationally, including multiple official WorldPride 2025 shows. Dance With Pride is committed to safety, consent, and radical inclusivity through its PrideSafe training program.

Learn more at: dancewithpride Follow: @dancewpride