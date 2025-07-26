MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Eisai Listed for 24th Consecutive Year in FTSE4Good Index Series, an Index for Socially Responsible Investment

TOKYO, July 25, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito,“Eisai”) announced today that it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the 24th consecutive year since its initial inclusion in 2002. The FTSE4Good Index Series is a global index series for socially responsible investment.

The FTSE4Good Index Series was developed by FTSE Russell to promote investment in companies that meet global standards for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). Eisai received particularly high scores in“Corporate Governance”,“Anti-Corruption”,“Tax Transparency”,“Labor Standards”,“Customer Responsibility”, and“Water Security”. As of the end of June 2025, 2,045 companies worldwide and 278 Japanese companies were included in the FTSE4Good Index Series.

In addition to the MSCI Selection Indexes, another global ESG investment index, Eisai is also listed in the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index, the MSCI Nihonkabu ESG Select Leaders Index, the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN), the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index and the Morningstar Japan ex-REIT Gender Diversity Tilt Index, which are ESG investment indices for Japanese stocks adopted by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).

Eisai's corporate concept is to give first thought to patients and people in the daily living domain, and to increase the benefits that health care provides to them, as well as address diverse healthcare needs worldwide. By strengthening its ESG initiatives and increasing non-financial value, Eisai is striving to sustainably enhance corporate value based on this concept.

