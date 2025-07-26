403
Calega Capital-Backed AVIS Enertech Sets Sights On ₹100 Cr Revenue By FY27
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, July 23, 2025 – Riding on a decade-long foundation of engineering excellence, AVIS Enertech Pvt. Ltd., a fast-emerging player in India's energy infrastructure and engineering consulting space, has announced its strategic vision to cross ₹100 crore in revenue by FY27. The growth will be driven by robust demand across oil & gas, chemicals, and new energy sectors, along with a growing footprint in skilled manpower deployment, packaged engineering solutions, and product development.
Founded in 2012, AVIS Enertech began as a specialist in inspection and project management support. In 2018, with a fresh equity infusion from Calega Capital, the company transformed into a full-fledged engineering solutions provider. Today, it serves a growing client base across conventional and new energy domains, including E&P companies, EPC players, and process package developers.
As part of its FY27 roadmap, AVIS Enertech is actively investing in digital engineering capabilities, building indigenous mini-LNG solutions, and expanding its upskilling and manpower deployment programs. The company's sharp focus on zero-deviation engineering, rapid execution models, and value-driven design has helped it emerge as a reliable partner for greenfield and brownfield projects alike.
“Our vision for FY27 is to become an engineering house of choice, synonymous with smart execution, trusted delivery, and sustainable energy infrastructure, and we are deeply committed to solving real-world infrastructure challenges across oil & gas and renewables. Our revenue growth isn't just about scale-it's about building long-term value for clients, partners, and the energy ecosystem at large,” said Sivaramakrishnan S, Founder & Director of AVIS Enertech Pvt. Ltd.
The company is also exploring expansion into GCC markets, where demand for engineering support in digital legacy transformation, BIM modeling, RAM studies, and plant data augmentation is on the rise. AVIS Enertech's lean team structure, backed by process-driven engineering and digital innovation, ensures fast turnaround without compromising safety or compliance.
Its capital-efficient model and steady project pipeline-bolstered by a national infrastructure push and increased reliance on LNG as a clean energy source-position it well for the next phase of growth.
About AVIS Enertech
AVIS Enertech Pvt. Ltd. is an engineering solutions company offering end-to-end services across oil & gas, chemical, thermal, and renewable energy industries. Headquartered in India, the company delivers project management, manpower solutions, product development, and digital engineering services to leading clients across sectors. With a sharp focus on quality, safety, and innovation, AVIS Enertech continues to build future-ready infrastructure with precision and purpose.
AVIS Enertech Pvt. Ltd. is an engineering solutions company offering end-to-end services across oil & gas, chemical, thermal, and renewable energy industries. Headquartered in India, the company delivers project management, manpower solutions, product development, and digital engineering services to leading clients across sectors. With a sharp focus on quality, safety, and innovation, AVIS Enertech continues to build future-ready infrastructure with precision and purpose.
